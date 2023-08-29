A Netherlands-based Ghanaian man, Mr Happiness, has flaunted his adorable son in recent visuals

The latest is a cute video of the boy gushing over French professional footballer, Kylian Mbappé Lottin, who the child named as a role model

Mr Happiness, who is known for his cleaning job in the European country, celebrated his child's new age in the clip posted on Tuesday, August 29

Netherlands-based Ghanaian man Mr Happiness, also known as Kofi Gabs, has flaunted his cute son in recent visuals on his Instagram account.

Mr Happiness, who works as a janitor in the European country, has splashed several photographs and videos where he can be seen spending time with his boy.

Ghanaian man Mr Happiness flaunts his cute son. Photo credit: kofigabs.

Source: Instagram

Mr Happiness marks his son's birthday

In one of the clips to mark his son's birthday, the boy, Kojo, gushes over his idol Kylian Mbappé Lottin, a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team.

Another lovely video shows the father-son duo shopping with excitement. The pair looked so happy.

Mr Happiness has become known for posting videos and images expressing pride in his cleaning job. He repeatedly urges people, especially Ghanaians, to travel and experience the world outside their native countries.

At the time of this publication, his recent Instagram visuals had garnered only likes with no comments.

See the photos and videos below:

