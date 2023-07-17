Kwesi, a young man who went viral for expressing his love for Fameye, has gotten the opportunity to be flown abroad by the musician

Big Cedi, the content creator on whose platform the young man expressed his admiration for Fameye, spoke to YEN.com.gh about the development

He confirmed that Fameye indeed has plans to fly Kwesi abroad, revealing that the young man is already done with his passport in preparation for the trip

Kwesi, a young man who captured the internet's attention with his heartfelt expression of admiration for popular musician Fameye, has been given an incredible opportunity.

The young man, who shot to viral fame after a video of him passionately praising Fameye's musical talent went viral, is set to be flown abroad by his idol.

The news was confirmed by Big Cedi, a prominent content creator whose platform provided the stage for Kwesi's declaration of love for Fameye. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Big Cedi revealed the exciting development and shed light on the upcoming journey.

Big Cedi shared that Fameye had expressed his intentions to take Kwesi on a journey overseas. He mentioned that the young man has already completed the necessary documentation, as he is now in possession of a valid passport, making him ready to embark on the journey. Big Cedi said

I worked hand in hand with Fameye to get him his passport. His passport was ready just last week Friday. So hopefully, Fameye wants to fly him, but the country is not mentioned yet, so we are keeping our fingers crossed and waiting patiently.

Big Cedi motivated youths that no situation was permanent, citing Kwesi's story as an example.

My advice to every youth is never to lose focus. Believe and Trust, it will surely work. And above all, they should keep in mind that, aside from death, no situation is permanent, all that matters is prayers. Kwesi’s story should be a point of inspiration to them all. He said.

