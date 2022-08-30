Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bob Risky, was in Ghana from August 27th to 29th, 2022, and had a lot to say about her stay

She talked about the people here and how they received her, as well as the Immigration process, and other interesting things about the visit

Her comments have sparked reactions mainly from Ghanaians on social media as her statements didn't sit well with them

Most talked about Nigerian socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bob Risky, visited Ghana from August 27th to 29th, 2022, and had a few things to say about her stay in the country.

Bob Risky.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her official Snapchat handle, bobrisky222, she noted that Ghana is a nice and beautiful place. However, she didn't enjoy the country because it is too calm for her taste.

"It's too boring. I can't wait to go back to my Nigeria. I can't wait to go back to my Lagos. Our Lagos.

The famous Nigerian crossdresser also noted that Ghanaians are exceptionally good when it comes to hospitality. She explained that the people are very welcoming and nice.

Sharing her immigration experience, she said that the personnel in charge treated her so well. Even at the hotel where she lodged, she stated that the employees there were so nice and super awesome.

However, she still insisted that the country is boring since there are not enough social activities, but apart from that, the country is a beautiful place.

Bob Risky's comments about Ghana stir up massive reactions on social media

ameyaw112:

Mcteww

dkbghana:

SHE is talking but HE likes the place.

kountnoir:

She is right guys. We are top tier when it comes to hospitality but drama we no reach Nigeria level ooooo

myl_da_african:

It’s true though!! Not a lot of places to hang out or things to do but I will pick Ghana ANY DAY!!!!

nanaadwoagem:

Una doesn't have friends here I think. Cos if shim have they will take shim to a place shim will have fun

babaseidu_:

My brother go back

ama_farrari:

No one has his time here like they have for him in his home town. We are busy here oo and he wants to play small and get hype.

richel.nkc_:

Exactly my point …this whole Ghana you didn’t find enjoyment….how can you tell me that story?

iamagbodeka:

Nothing dey bore me pass the guy wey dey hype am for the background.

Bob Risky Set To Shutdown Accra In August, Many Worried For Ghanaian Slay Queens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Nigerian socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bob Risky, announced that she would take over Ghana in August.

Sharing the announcement on her official Instagram page, the crossdresser, who is transforming into a woman, hinted that she would be in the country from August 27th to 29th, 2022.

Her visit's purpose is unknown, but many are guessing she would be here to meet her fans for a 'Meet and Greet' event.

