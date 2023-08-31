American-based Ghanaian socialite Naana Donkor Arthur has responded to Fameye's accusations that Ghanaians in the US prefer Nigerian shows

Fameye revealed that Ghanaian artistes cannot hold successful shows abroad like their Nigerian compatriots

In a video, Naana Donkor challenged Fameye's reasons why Ghanaian artiste shows abroad usually flop

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

US-based Ghanaian socialite Naana Donkor Arthur says Fameye should blame the venue organisers for the low patronage of their shows abroad.

According to NDA, these event organisers refuse to pay promotors to make the shows successful.

Earlier, Fameye revealed in an interview on TV3 that Ghanaian artistes could not hold successful shows abroad because even Ghanaians living overseas do not patronise them.

A photo collage of Naana Donkor Arthur and Fameye Image credit: @naanadonkorarthur @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Fameye added that they prefer to book for Nigerian shows in advance instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In response to his accusations, NDA pointed out that when they promote shows, event organisers refuse to pay them.

She explained that these organisers would tell them that it's a boost for their brand, so they are paid little to none.

You, event organisers, can go for a big artiste from Ghana to hold a show in Ghana and pay them handsomely. And also spend lots of money on the venue. But those of us who will promote the show, you don't want to pay us.

You will promote a show for it to be successful. And after that, the organisers will give you only $200. Meanwhile, they sold each ticket for more than $100.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Fameye's claims that Ghanaians abroad do not patronise their shows in the US

Many people supported Naana Donkor's grievances against those who organise shows abroad.

araba.forson commented:

That is Ghanaians for you they always want to use people for free so that they get rich. We like free too much, and that is why we are suffering we have a proverb in Akan, yede nam na eyi nam.

ghanawoman22 commented:

That's the Ghanaian problem. They think they doing you a favour because the artiste comes on your platform instead of paying you with good money, forgetting that's your job too.

j_blaq6 commented:

For sure!!! they don’t promote it, they wait till the event is getting close.

Naana Donkor faces Nana Tornado, accuses him of destroying her because of her autistic son

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Naana Donkor confronted Nana Tornado over things he had said about her to other people.

The US-based socialite denied Nana Tornado entry into her home whilst questioning him about his changed behaviour and words.

According to Naana Donkor, Nana Tornado and a few friends suddenly withdraw from her. Upon investigating the matter, she discovered that Nana Tornado had started a crusade against her because of her special-needs child.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh