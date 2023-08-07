US-based Ghanaian socialite Naana Donkor Arthur confronted Nana Tornado in a trending video

Naana Donkor questioned Tornado on why he had distanced himself from her and influenced others to do the same

She added that she was surprised and heartbroken to learn that Tornado had said some things about her that had made her lose some friends

US-based Ghanaian socialite Naana Donkor Arthur has shared a video of her confrontation with socialite and entertainer Nana Tornado. She accused Nana Tornado of distancing himself from her due to her son's autistic condition.

Naana Donkor shared a video on her official Facebook page, detailing her encounter with Nana Tornado. The discussion, which revealed that the two were good friends, saddened Naana Donkor.

The trendy socialite who had earlier welcomed some Ghanaian celebrities to her home in the US questioned Tornado on why he had distanced himself from her and influenced other friends of hers to do the same.

She accused the controversial socialite, Tornado, of discrediting her for flaunting her autistic son on social media and making ill statements about her to her friends.

Nana Tornado, who had lashed out at the Ghana Police some time ago, answered her questions while stating that he had an assumption about Naana's personality, making him dislike her until he personally met her.

Nana Tornado said:

"I did not influence anyone to distance themselves from you. I did not like your energy earlier but after I met you, I began to like you."

Watch the video of Naana Donkor and Tornado below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Naana Donkor confronting Nana Tornado

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, encouraging Naana to ignore Tornado.

Pat Opoku commented:

Aww not everybody will like us in this world. We need to understand that too. Such is life. Watching Naana, I’ve even come to like her more and love her. I think he should get closer by just listening to you, and he will understand you more and love you.

Nana Akua Pokuaa commented:

Naana dawg him and don't worry about him koraaaa

Ama Xornam Tornyeli May commented:

Don't be, it's good he voiced it out. Just know that there are more out there and they'll never tell you. So be grateful rather because now he met you and loves your energy

Naana Donkor gets into an altercation with a Ghanaian man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in a video, Naana Donkor Arthur was upset over being "disrespected" by a Ghanaian security guard in the US.

Naana claims that when she arrived at the hotel she had reserved, the security guard informed her that, based on the car she was driving, he didn't believe she was staying there.

Outraged and feeling discriminated against, Naana allegedly produced a video complaining about her experience at the hotel.

