A young white woman named Jess visited Ghana as part of her African tour and had a life-changing encounter with a local girl

A TikTok video shared by Jess showed them exchanging 'I love you' messages, depicting the strong connection they formed

The touching video quickly went viral, amassing 5.3 million views, showcasing the profound impact of cross-cultural interactions

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Jess, a young white woman hailing from abroad, embarked on a transformative journey through Africa, and her visit to Ghana had a profound impact on her.

Through a captivating TikTok video shared on her account @travelwithjess, she documented an emotional encounter with a Ghanaian girl that left an indelible mark on her heart.

In the video, the two exchanged heartfelt 'I love you' expressions, symbolizing the deep bond they had formed during their interaction.

A white lady fell in love with a Ghanaian girl Photo credit: @travelwithjess

Source: TikTok

This heartwarming content quickly caught the attention of viewers and went viral, accumulating an impressive 5.3 million views at the time of writing.

How social media users are reacting to the video of a foreign lady and a Ghanaian girl

Jess's cross-cultural experience in Ghana showcases the power of human connection and how simple moments can leave lasting impressions that transcend borders. YEN.com.gh put together some interesting reactions that can be seen below.

nele said:

imagine how sad she's gonna be when you leave

Chey mentioned:

The same happened for me while in Haiti a few years ago. I still check in on my sweet Estlán, she’s 12 now❤️

Ayame Wright indicated:

i don’t think i could do this cause when it’s time to leave i couldn’t leave without them

Epitaphtomakeyoulaugh stated:

I met a girl named Neema in Arusha, class 3. We wrote letter for five years back and forth. I still have them. In the sixth year I got a letter from

Katie Poole said:

I find it so cool that people can go and do this I would love to do that

Watch the video below:

Lady who moved from Europe to Ghana says she made more money in Africa than Europe

Meanwhile, after moving from Europe to Ghana, a foreign lady asserted Africa is where all the riches in the world are.

According to her, she has made more money right here in Ghana than she ever made when she was still in Europe.

Foreign lady in Ghana advises diasporans never to date Ghanaian men because they're too stingy

In a separate story, a foreign lady who traveled to Ghana has spoken in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Webnation Africa, advising her colleague women against entering love relationships with men from the country.

According to the assertive young woman, Ghanaian men do not take care of their women, and any woman who tries dating one will eventually regret it because of the man's stinginess.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh