A man living abroad has narrated how some of his friends in Ghana who have better jobs than him ask him for money

The man said he works as a refuse collector abroad, but he sends money and other items to his doctor-friends back in Ghana

The 75-year-old said he works full time as a refuse collector, starting work at 11am and closing at 5pm daily

A 75-year-old Ghanaian man living abroad said his family and friends living in Ghana who have better jobs than him call him to send them money and other items.

In a video, he said he works full time as a waste collector. He starts work at 11am and closes at 5pm.

Though he did not state how much he receives as a waste collector, the man said some people back in Ghana call him for money and other things.

The man said he works full-time even at the age of 75 Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

In the video shared by @sikaofficial1, the man said some of these people are doctors, electricians and professors he went to school with. He added that others who ask him for money are pensioners.

"People still call to ask for money as capital for their businesses and all. Some of my class mates are doctors and electricians. But they ask me for phones, money and clothes. I give them. Some ask for money to celebrate Christmas and all. I prefer abroad to Ghana"

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments people on X (Twitter) shared. Read them below:

@twentyonetrim said:

Doctors . God we are dead oooo. The 4000 is not enough for our boys.

@DjoletoT wrote:

Masa na lie u don’t have any doctor in Gh who calls you for money. Sometimes you should limit the rate of lies

@TruthNickels said:

This ain’t true. House officers saf dey take 4k + allowance will be around 6k. MO takes twice of this. Specialist and Consultant are taking nothing less than 15k. What is this man talking about. And these doctors run about two hospitals so do the maths.

@Its_Mingle wrote:

75yrs but still stronger than Nana Addo and Osafo Marfo combined

@______aeslehc said:

Herbal doctors or which doctors?? Cause I know some doctors here have kids abroad and take care of them too

@JackySelebi wrote:

The time I was there in 2003 these guys were getting 500 per week , and I bought a car with my pocket money 100£. Life is easier that side except for cold weather and bad tap water.

@chatterbox_____ said:

someone can earn more than you and still ask you for money, so what he dey talk dier i no dey see the relevance.

@AntwiRichland wrote:

Somebody dey take almost 10000 cedis a week outside Ghana and you take 2000 cedis a month in Ghana. How can you live better here

Ghanaian cleaner granted EU permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghana man in the Netherlands took to social media to announce that he had been granted an EU permanent residency.

Mr Happiness, as he is known on TikTok, works as a cleaner in the Netherlands.

He explained that his new status allows him to apply for a Dutch passport.

