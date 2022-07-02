Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has explained why he chose Delay as a presenter for Wontumi FM.

Wontumi stated that he wanted a presenter who will uplift the status of the new radio station and the mantle fell on Delay.

Wontumi revealed that he did a lot of due diligence before settling on Delay as the host for Wontumi FM's drive-time show, To Wo Bo Twi Me, and he has not regretted it.

Chairman Wontumi hailed Delay at her birthday party Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The NPP guru made the revelation during a party the station organised in celebration of Delay's 40th birthday which fell on Saturday, June 25.

Addressing the gathering at the party held on the station's premises on Friday, July 1, Wontumi explained that his friends asked him who he was going to use to make the new station get recognition. These friends, he said, were wondering if he was going to bring onboard Oprah Winfrey of Queen Latifah.

After their deliberations, he tasked the friend who was the a top police officer to research into who was the best candidate for the role. The friend brought Delay's name.

He indicated that Delay was like Akosombo Dam while the others are Bui Dam.

