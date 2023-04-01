Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong transformed herself into a stunningly beautiful young woman in new videos

The videos showed the 19-year-old transforming her bare face and natural looks into a glow with makeup, contact lenses, and weave-on

Many of her admirers who have seen the videos have been stunned by her looks and have praised her

Young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has popped up with new makeup transformation videos.

The videos show the pretty actress glowing and looking beautiful after undergoing a makeup session.

Kumawood actress Spendilove is glowing in a new video Photo source: @obremsmakeover

Source: Instagram

Kumawood actress Spendilove's looks before makeup

One of the videos captured Spendilove's looks before the makeup artist started working on her face.

Rocking cornrow braids, the 19-year-old actress turned her head from left to right to show her bare face. The makeup artist proceeded to apply foundation on her face.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram by the makeup artist @obremsmakeover who said:

"I left my brushes at the studio oo so had to do most of the part with my hands and a beauty blender I found in my kits until they go back to the studio for my brushes☹️Buh God being so good everything came out so on point this look is giving luxury ."

Spendilove glows after makeup and hair are done

Another video shared by @obremsmakeover showed Spendilove's face looking beautiful after the makeup was done.

In the last video, the actress did not only have hair makeup completed but also had her weave-on fixed. She also had contact lenses fixed.

The actress looked exquisite in her makeup and weave-on.

Spendilove's makeup transformation wows Ghanaians

Spendilove's looks in the new videos has stunned many of her admirers on social media. Many have showered praises on her.

ermkhay said:

Very happy to see you grow like this. Explore..

kojomonday44 said:

Mmaa b3ku mmarima ooo what a beauty

pappa_rhule said:

Even the beauty behind the makeup is much more.. ❤️❤️❤️ Girl you rock

almightyspongy said:

Beautiful queen am your number one fun , may God continue to bless you. Please can we be friends

Young Kumawood star Spendilove grows big & tall in fresh 2023 photos

Meanwhile, Spendilove recently released some photos online looking tall and all-grown

The stunning photos had the young actress showing off her beauty in a gorgeous lace dress.

Many of the actress' followers were impressed by her good looks and showered praises on her.

Source: YEN.com.gh