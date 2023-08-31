Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog shared lovely pictures on his Instagram page as he looked more mature than before

One of the pictures was him showing off his tattoo, which was a knight in black

His fans noticed the tattoo and were surprised that he got it, others also talked about his newly released song

Talented Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog caused a stir on social media after posting lovely pictures showing off his tattoo.

Yat Tog flaunts tattoo in photo. Image Credit: @yawtog_yt

Image Credit: @yawtog_yt

Yaw Tog shows off tattoo

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog posted pictures on his Instagram page in which he looked tall and all-grownup.

He rocked a black branded t-shirt and a pair of bottoms. He was all smiles while holding a disposable plastic cup.

The 20-year-old rapper also showed off his tattoo in the last slide of the post, which got many people talking. The tattoo was a knight, and it was done on his left upper arm in all-black.

Captioning the post, the Sore hitmaker noted that the pictures were taken on August 20, 2023, and he was young and mature.

Memories 30/08/23 #youngandmatured

Carousel post of Yaw Tog showing off his tattoo.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Tog's tattoo

Many people on social media reacted to Yaw Tog's tattoo and were surprised he got his first one. Many others also talked about how much they loved him.

amouriebabyyyyy stated:

Omg he got his first tattoos #ilovehimsomuch❤️

fameye_music remarked:

Akwadaa Nyame

mhister_quench said:

Akwadaa nyame

_differenttrapper remarked:

Boy Album no aky3 ah killer …. You do the work to feed your family it’s true but it’s for the fans too …Come hard

intl_superstar stated:

Young Bull

egertonkamara91 said:

Salute straight from Sierra Leone in Africa

Yaw Tog reveals why he dropped out of school, says a degree cannot give him enough money for life

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has shared his reasons for not furthering his education.

In an interview, the talented rapper noted that he has graduated from Senior High School (SHS), adding that he would not enrol in a university because he wants to pursue his music career.

According to him, earning a degree would not provide him and his family with the kind of lifestyle that he wants.

