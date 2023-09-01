The African mermaid Sister Derby has admitted that she does not want to get pregnant and give birth

The Uncle Obama hitmaker currently does not have any children of her own

Sister Derby added that her decision does not mean she hates or dislikes children

Ghanaian singer Sister Deborah, born Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, shocked many with her admission that she has never wanted biological children.

According to the climate advocate, she has always held this decision. She is yet to relent on her no-kids policy.

The 39-year-old disclosed her secret after a fan asked her about having her own children to pass her beautiful genes on.

According to Psychology Today, an experimental survey on women's decisions concerning childbearing revealed that women in their thirties who did not want children were over five times more likely not to have children.

The medical journal also discovered that women between the ages of 40-45 who did not want children were seven times more likely not to have children of their own.

Although such decisions are not encouraged in the Ghanaian culture, the idea has gained roots in the US and other industrialised countries.

Peeps react to Sister Derborah's declaration of never wanting to have babies

While some supported Sister Derby's decision, others felt she was just being sarcastic and would eventually change her mind.

chary_blossom_ commented:

But she said she tried getting pregnant with Medical in one of her interviews! She never wanted bɛn.

millyfresh_beauty_empire commented:

I don’t know why people think it’s okay to ask such questions eiii ɛfa wo ho.

akosuah_fosuaah commented:

Ahh, Deborah has patience, and that one who asked the question is very lucky that it was Deborah she asked. if it were to be someone else or a celebrity who’s quicker tempered ah naka, she won’t take it easy.

nanaama_edwards commented:

Marriage, childbirth, weight loss and weight gain. Sensitive topics that people should avoid asking on social media. You have no idea what the person might be battling.

Sister Deborah features on ex-lover's new song, Cold and Trophies

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian singer Sister Deborah showed up in style to collaborate on a song with ex-boyfriend Medikal.

The couple broke up in a messy public separation after Medikal admitted on Twitter that he was cheating and had chosen to be with Fella Makafui.

Despite their long-standing feud, the two musicians created a masterpiece titled Cold and Trophies.

Ghanaians were surprised to hear about their new "friendship." And Sister Deborah has also reacted to her new working relationship with Medikal.

