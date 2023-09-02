Rapper Praye Tietia, in a video, worshipped the baby bump of his wife, actress Selly Galley, as they danced together

The excited husband rubbed his hands on the baby bump and had his pretty wife smiling brightly

Selly Galley shared the video of the heartwarming video on her Instagram page and folks in the comment section were in love with the couple

Rapper Praye Tietia expressed his love and excitement for his wife, actress Selly Galley, and their forthcoming bundle of joy. The couple was caught on camera dancing together, and what made the moment extra special was Tietia's loving attention to Selley's baby bump.

Selly Galley and Praye Tietia dance together Photo Source: selly_galley

Source: Instagram

In the video that has been making rounds on social media, the couple was seen grooving to music, with smiles that could light up a room. Praye Tietia could not contain his happiness as he gently caressed and worshipped his wife's baby bump. This tender gesture filled Selly with even more happiness, and the couple's joy was evident to anyone who watched the video.

The heartwarming video was shared by Selly Galley on her Instagram page, where it quickly gained attention and admiration from fans and followers. The comment section was flooded with words of love and support for the couple, who were clearly over the moon about their growing family.

Selly Galley and Praye warm hearts

okyeamekwame commented:

This is beautiful, love and satisfaction in one picture

nanaama_edwards wrote:

Beautiful, mama prepare for the triplet. God is coming to embrace u with kids

miss_awinbono commented:

See me here smiling like a mumu So lovely

arkhosua_sunshine reacted:

I double tap into the blessingsGod just like this♥️

caesar_sandie said:

Very necessary enemies ain't God please a day post 10 pictures of you cause you deserve it

Selley Galley rocks pink outfit

In another story, Selly Galley turned many heads online when she posted gorgeous pictures of her slaying in a mini skirt and a crop top.

Clad in pink, the talented actress hinted that she gave birth to twin girls.

Many people admired how gorgeous she looked in the pictures such that they gave her nicknames.

