Blakk Rasta has said that Ghanaian gospel artiste MOG's admission into the Grammy Academy is mediocre

He added that it is not something worth applauding or eulogising by Ghanaians since it does not add any value to the Ghana music industry

He added that the requirements to be admitted into the Grammy Academy are not so special

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reggae artiste and media personality Blakk Rasta has said that Ghanaian gospel artiste MOG known privately as Nana Yaw Boakye's admission to the Grammy Academy, is not special, neither is it worth the applause it is getting from Ghanaians.

Blakk Rasta trashes MOG's Grammy admission Photo credit: @blakkrasta @mogmusic

Source: Instagram

In an interview on United Showbiz, the controversial reggae artiste stated that he was not impressed with how some Ghanaians have reacted to the announcement of MOG's admission into the Grammys.

The popular reggae hitmaker detailed that the requirements to join the award scheme are not so special and that, joining the Grammy Academy does not add any value to Ghana's entertainment or music industry.

During the show on UTV, Blakk Rasta stated that the Grammy Academy had encouraged Jamaicans and others to join which meant that getting on board was not so difficult.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Blakk Rasta also said that since artistes were in Portugal performing their hit songs, he would prefer that MOG did the same with his songs than to look for voting rights with the Grammys.

"The Grammy Award has encouraged Jamaicans to join. What profits will the industry derive from MOG's admission into the Grammys? Your colleagues are in Portugal performing songs they sang years ago and you want to have voting rights at the Grammys. I love MOG but I do not think it is necessary," Blakk Rasta stated.

Watch the video of Blakk Rasta talking about MOG's Grammy admission below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Blakk Rasta's comment about MOG

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Blakk Rasta's comment, criticising him for some earlier disturbing comments he made about Sarkodie.

eddiemurphy21 commented:

Wiase nyinaa Rastaman a wagyimi paa nie

lily_berko commented:

Please help us ask him if his song Serwaa Akoto is an achievement than this.

realjhib commented:

UTV paa. You bring this id**t to your studios and still post him, to come do what exactly? Demonstrate his hatred?

slim_genna commented:

The way this man said a lot about Sarkodie when Bob Marley's team featured Sarkodie errr, hmmm

Blakk Rasta blasts Sarkodie over his diss track to Yvonne Nelson

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Blakk Rasta's commentary on Sarkodie's most recent single prompted some comments.

Black Rasta stated in the video that Sarkodie had made it clear that he was merely a pretender and nothing more. People who responded to the video concurred with his perspective.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh