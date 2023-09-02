Selly Galley turned many heads online when she posted gorgeous pictures of her slaying in a mini skirt and a crop top

Clad in pink, the talented actress hinted that she gave birth to twin girls

Many people admired how gorgeous she looked in the pictures such that they gave her nicknames

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Selly Galley shared more maternity pictures on her Instagram page, which got many admiring her impeccable fashion style while pregnant with her twins.

Selly Galley dazzles in pink in her maternity photos. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley rocks a mini skirt and crop top in maternity pictures

Selly Galley hinted to her fans that she had twin girls when she posted another set of maternity pictures clad in pink.

She slayed in a pink mini skirt and a crop top as she posed elegantly in her maternity photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The wife of Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia flaunted her impeccable fashion sense when she wore heels, styled her hair in a frontal lace wig, and wore dark sunglasses and beautiful neutral makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Mrs Fiawoo revealed that it was her birthday month and would turn 36 on September 25.

Maternity pictures of Selly Galley clad in pink while showing off her outstanding fashion sense.

Ghanaians shared their views on Selly Galley's outfit while pregnant with her twins

The pictures got many people admiring how Selly Galley slayed in her outfit during her pregnancy. Others called her names like yummy mummy, and slay mam, among others.

Since it is her birthday month, many others shared how excited they were that her birthday was approaching and termed that day as a Sellybration.

ann_ita1 stated:

Yummy Mummy

iammzgee said:

Time to celebrate in grand style

preciousmorgan9 remarked:

Lol I like how you are still slaying while pregnant.... Way3 ama no ay3 f3 dodo

kobirana said:

Herh. Mini skirt befua nono? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

belindadzattah remarked:

We are celebrating this birthday in Miami with the twins ohhh ❤️❤️❤️

shoezonegh remarked:

Sellybrations

nicecurvesgh said:

The ladies around you are genuine sisters,much love and respect to them.God bless them ❤️❤️❤️

sparowbronte stated:

Ayeeeee just lukat a very hot manyi(mother of twins in my dialect)

Selly Galley reunited with her friends from Big Brother Africa S8: The Chase

YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley flew to Namibia to meet her friends she met during the Big Brother Africa Season 8: The Chase reality show.

They danced to a viral TikTok sound and later on, her friends, Mariane Pembe and the season's winner, Dillish Mathews, shared lovely messages to her unborn children.

The video was captured at a time when Selly Galley was pregnant with her twins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh