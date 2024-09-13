Gospel singer Obaapa Christy recently recounted her relationship with her former husband Pastor Love

Her remarks, which weren't well received by the pastor, led to an outburst which refueled their longstanding feud

Amid their troubles, a video of her, the singer and her young son spending quality time has surfaced online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a recent interview, Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy opened up about her relationship with Pastor Love.

The gospel music luminary addressed claims that her former husband was a co-writer of her chart-topping hits.

Obaapa Christy bonds with her son. Photo source: TikTok/officialobaapaChristy

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy said Pastor Love was instrumental in her music creation process and always contributed ideas in the studio despite his educational background.

However, she added that her former husband was illiterate, just like her and couldn't write songs for her.

Pastor Love recently rained curses on Obaapa Christy as they battle over their old songs which he claims to have contributed to.

The preacher's extreme remarks refueled the feud between him and his former partner. Scores of people, including Prophet Kumchacha, have weighed in on their issues.

Despite her marital woes, Obaapa Christy continues to enjoy her life as a mother and superstar. In a recent video that has popped up online, the Ghanaian singer was spotted with her young son, who many have tipped to follow in her footsteps.

The young boy shared a freestyle and, after, traded cheek kisses with her mother.

Obaapa Christy intrigues fans with her son

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obaapa Christy and her son's latest video.

Linda Bae said:

"keep on showing mum love okay,so dat she wil always reliase dat u are her source of joy🥰🥰🥰okay🥰"

agbozoeric721 wrote:

"This song moved me and question God and I got the answer 😢"

Benedicta Love remarked:

"I saw you the last time at ablekuma highway I wish I would stop your car I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️you blessed me"

cynthiaabenaampof noted:

"boy God bless you never get tried of your mum,sis and your best friend continue supporting her and you will go far in Jesus name Amen"

dorothyrichmond added:

"Nice voice my song mummy God richly bless you when I hear this song then am at peace 🙏🙏😇😇"

Obaapa Christy duets with son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy's son had performed her mum's new collaboration with Kwabena Kwabena, Fakye Me.

The collaboration, released on July 5, preaches the gospel as much as it flaunts the individual vocal prowess of both singers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh