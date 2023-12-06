Diminutive Guinean singer Grand P and his curvy Ivorian girlfriend Eudoxie Yao were spotted at the Kotoka International Airport

The two internet sensations arrived in the country on the evening of Tuesday, December 5, 2023, as they were mobbed by fans at the terminal

Many people were elated to see them as they spoke about them in the comments

Grand P And Eudoxie Yao in Ghana. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Grand P and Eudoxie Yao arrive in Ghana

Photos and videos of their arrival have surfaced online as it showed them being mobbed by fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of them.

Several people used the opportunity to take selfies with Eudoxie Yao and her lover Grand P as they were all smiles.

Video shows them being welcomed by adowa dancers as they gave them flowers and danced with them.

Photo of the arrival of Grand P And Eudoxie Yao at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Video of the arrival of Grand P And Eudoxie Yao at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ghanaians react to videos of Grand P and his lover Eudoxie Yao in the country

Many people were elated to see the diminutive socialite and his curvaceous partner in the country. Below are some of the reactions:

abosseyokaiboy said:

Grand p I beg oo adey ask if you woman has cheated on you before. Cox eiiii

flockaranks said:

Ah they’re dancing to welcome him

goodbwoy8 said:

His size brought the flowers to him

leah_edwins said:

Can't this lady just wear flats? Why further humiliate him with height?

director_prince_curls said:

Everything adowa. This small thing too adowa

inez_gh said:

Ei December 3nya aba yi dier, 2 minutes biaa hwanhwaniii just lasted in Gh! Na Adowa fo) nso nam nky3n! ‍♀️

abraham_gyampson said:

Ghana fuooo immigration y3 nkrase fuoooo too much

bestie_himselph said:

Ahh so sekof this ……… that bi why dem dey play kete over there? Boi3……… is okay oooo Ghana besides we aren’t the only country with sweet cultural melodies

lifestyletrendsgh said:

It seems Grand P is now in love with the small adowa girl . That be ehn size

