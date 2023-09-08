Skillful striker Antoine Semeyo displayed a true sense of teamwork when he assisted with Ghana's second goal

The AFC Bournemouth player forfeited the opportunity to have his name attached to a goal in the interest of the team

Many people have applauded him for his unselfish decision to concede his goal to Ernest Appiah Nuamah, who had a better chance of scoring for the country

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo came in with excellent coordination as he selflessly assisted with Ghana's winning goal from Ernest Appiah Nuamah.

The striker relinquished his hold on the ball to another player with a better chance of securing the goal.

Many top sports personalities have commended him for his self-sacrificing display on the pitch.

A photo collage of Antoine Semeyo Image credit: @antoinesemeyo42

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Black Stars have qualified for the 2023 AFCON after a late winning second goal from Ernest Appiah Nuamah, which was made possible by Antoine Semeyo's incredible assist.

Watch the Antoine Semeyo's superb pass below:

Peeps react to Antoine Semeyo's selfless pass and Ghana's second goal

The timeline has been praised for the skilful and tactful play from Ghana's forward Antoine Semeyo.

@kofiprince_ commented:

Semenyo did so well. Ernest should have looked for him to celebrate the goal together.

@AsareB13 commented:

Gary, imagine if Inaki had the same service at the start of the Game. Inaki should be paired upfront with Semenyo. Jordan was extremely poor, Kudus was mostly selfish, Baba Rahman crosses where absolutely rubbish leaving Inaki on his own.

@Madida_DmL commented:

Semenyo is the key and light we have been looking for.

Stauch West Ham fab lies from the UK to Kumasi to watch Kudus play

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a loyal West Ham fan supported the premier club's new signee, Mohammed Kudus, with a trip to Ghana.

Yesterday, the Black Stars played against the Central African Republic to qualify for the 2023 AFCON. Ghana emerged victorious after defeating the CAR by two goals to one.

Upon being interviewed, the West Ham fan admitted that he purposefully visited Ghana to watch Kudus play. He added that the Ghanaian midfielder is a skilful and talented player.

Source: YEN.com.gh