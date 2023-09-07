Accomplished Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah joined in the celebration after Mohammed Kudus scored an epic goal for Ghana

The Black Players scored 2 to 1 against the Central African Republic in the group stages of the AFCON qualifier

Central African Republic's early goal was cancelled out by a free-kick from Mohammed Kudus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah joined Ghanaians on Twitter to celebrate West Ham rightwinger Mohammed Kudus's goal for Ghana.

The Ghana Black Stars qualified for the 2023 AFCON with a late victory against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

The game ended in a 2-1 victory for the Black Stars, with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah.

Juliet Bawuah is known for her tireless contribution to the sports industry in Ghana. She has interviewed many world-famous sports personalities like FIFA President Gianni Infantino and former World Player of the Year George Weah.

After Kudus's goal, she took to her Twitter page to express her joy over Ghana's cancelling goal.

She captioned the video, "Just right, I post happy face from pitchside after Kudus scored. I stress pass."

Peeps react to Juliet Bawuah's funny face after Kudus scores a clean goal for Ghana

Twitter was ablaze with joy after Kudus delivered a stunning goal for Ghana.

@ObengAsiamahEn1 commented:

Kudus dier de whole black stars ooo.He no get size.

@CillaCurlcy commented:

Pass on this message to Baba Rahman. He should just retire from the Blackstars. Period !!

@elomahadzie commented:

You Dey stress pass the players sef

@ASarcastical commented:

Herrrr yhu nice ooo. Our future GFA president.

