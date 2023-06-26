Ghanaian footballer Kudus Mohammed was awarded the Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

Ghana Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus was awarded the Player of the Year award at the just-ended Ghana Football Awards.

Asamoah Gyan presented the award to him, getting the audience excited as they chanted his name with applause.

Collage of Kudus after receiving the Player of the Year award Photo credit: manuelphotography_official

Source: Instagram

During the award ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), Ghanaian football prodigy Kudus Mohammed, currently plying his trade as a talented midfielder for Ajax, was bestowed with the prestigious Player of the Year award at the highly anticipated Ghana Football Awards.

The event reached its peak when legendary footballer Asamoah Gyan, who had earlier surprised Ghanaians with news about his retirement, presented the award to the rising star.

The successful and inspiring footballer beamed with a broad smile, with the audience chanting his name and applauding his excellent performance after he proved himself as Ghana's next biggest footballer star at the World Cup and other events.

Despite his tender age, Mohammed Kudus has displayed maturity beyond his years, exhibiting exceptional technical abilities, tactical intelligence, and a natural flair for the game.

Watch the video of Mohammed Kudus receiving his award below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kudus receiving his award

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Kudus being awarded. They congratulated him and stated that he deserved it.

Source: YEN.com.gh