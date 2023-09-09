Ghana's Freezy Macbones lost his Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying bout on Saturday, September 9, 2023

The UK-based boxer was defeated in the middleweight matchup by Senegal's Seydou Konate in Dakar

A video showing the full bout between Macbones and his Senegalese opponent has just emerged online

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, affectionately called Freezy Macbones, has been defeated in his attempt to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A video has popped up on Facebook user Efya Mami's page showing the full bout between the Macbones and Konate. He fought in the blue corner.

Fighting in an almost empty stadium venue in Dakar, Macbones put up a strong performance but his efforts were not enough as his opponent took the day.

Watch the video below:

