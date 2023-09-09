Ghana's Freezy Macbones lost his first Olympic qualifying match to a Senegalese boxer on Saturday, September 9, 2023

The middleweight contest between the UK fighter and Seydou Konate of Senegal took place in Dakar

A video of Macbones and his Senegalese opponent's whole fight has been shared online

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah popularly called Freezy MacBones, has lost to a Senegalese boxer in the ongoing Olympic games.

Senegal's Seydou Konate defeated Ghana's Freezy Macbones in a middleweight qualifying match on points in Dakar on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Facebook user Efya Mami shared the video of the full bout between the Macbones and Konate as Freezy MacBones fought in the blue corner.

Freezy MacBones Loses 2024 Olympic Qualifier Bout To Senegal's Seydou Konate. Photo credit: @freezymacbones

Source: Instagram

Freezy MacBones, compared to the legendary Mike Tyson, has shaken up the boxing world with his viral knockouts.

The Ghanaian fighter has experience boxing professionally and trained with Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua before coming to Ghana.

Gyimah now hopes to earn an Olympic gold medal, much like his coach Joshua did.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have reacted after Freezy MacBones' defeat was announced on social media media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

The heart will K Tutu stated:

Boxing belongs to the Bukoms

Afari Appiah stated:

Needs to take his time n box. He’s a strong guy

Nana Yaw Inkoom Agyeman stated:

U are a champion, we are with you

Promise Lawrence Dorgbetor stated:

Come back stronger bro.

Ernest Oduro stated:

Better luck next time

Micheal Ebuney stated:

He brags too much

Don Rex stated:

Better luck Bro. Da coconut climbing was too much

Eugene Kobina Manuel stated:

He’s good, but he needs to improve his strategy. He sets himself up for a punch when he aggressively charges on his opponents. It doesn’t always work that way. Protection is key

Exxence stated:

Doesn't matter let's win next time bro, as long as you can dream it. It will surely happen ❤️

Sending love from New York City ❤️ i wanna have more African friends and followers

Silas Andoh-prah stated:

Better luck next time

Rastoma DE King stated:

Boxing is all about consistency and hard work. The moment you lose a little focus, you gonna loose

Kennedy Darkwah Kyei stated:

He has a lot to learn and improve upon.

Akwasilaiedward Klogo Dunyo stated:

How can a boxer that even Asamoah Gyan can stand with win a fight

Francis Kafui Bittor stated:

Better luck next time ✊. We dey your back ✊

