Opoku Bilson, in a hilarious new skit, hid Nadia Buari in the boot of a vehicle to stop her from interfering in his conversation with his sugar mummy

In the video, Nadia Buari, whose hands were tied in the back of her car, pleaded for her release while Opoku spoke with his older partner over the phone

The funny skit was part of the promotion for Nadia Buari's Forever In A Night film, which was set to premiere in Ghana's Kumasi on November 16, 2024

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has teamed up with popular comedian Opoku Bilson in a new comedy skit.

The skit shared on her Instagram page was part of the promotion of her upcoming film Forever In A Night.

Opoku Bilson and Nadia Buari collaborate in a new skit. Photo source: nadiabuari

In the skit, Nadia Buari was tied up in the boot of a car, humorously detained to keep her from interrupting Bilson's conversation with his sugar mummy.

While the Ghanaian actress pleaded to be released, Opoku Bilson stayed focused on his phone call communicating with his older partner.

Forever In A Night is set to premiere in Kumasi on November 16, 2024. Many fans shared their anticipation and were excited to see Nadia Buari collaborate with the fast-rising skit maker.

Nadia Buari and Opoku Bilson spark humour

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

yungricch90 said:

"Me to lock 🔐 a whole @iamnadiabuari in the car boot. Oh naa I won’t play this role. Director u will better sack me from the team."

kaylaviglo9 commented:

"Opoku be very careful with my auntie Nadia did you hear am auntie sorry oooo. 😂😂"

mr.derek_clark said:

"That’s our Nadia Buari, that skin no deserve that place! 🤦😂"

schneider_nana_ commented:

"Oh Opoku why!! That’s Nadia Buari bro.😂😂"

Nadia Buari on becoming a movie director

Nadia Buari has ventured into movie production, and there is a reason behind this bold decision by the actress.

YEN.com.gh reported that she ventured into production because she wanted to challenge herself in new roles.

The actress explained that she got tired of her regular roles as a film star and decided to switch her focus to producing.

