Rising star Olivetheboy debuted his first music video for his hit song, Goodsin, despite the controversy surrounding his dancers

Two of his dancers who featured in the video were apparently students of the Accra Techincal Training Center

Their manager had a conversation with YEN.com.gh, where he explained how the situation was handled

Ghanaian artiste manager Alex "Jaiden" Asamoah has revealed that the ATTC students were not suspended from school as many had feared after hearing about their plight.

According to Jaiden, fortunately, only one was still in admission, as the other had successfully graduated from the school.

He added that the Afro Figo, still recorded as a student of ATTC, attends classes without hindrance.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, their manager disclosed that the school authorities had no problem with the boys exploring their creativity.

He said, "I tried reaching the school, and the feedback was negative on any disciplinary action. Still in school, Afro Figo has been attending classes without any problem."

Famous ATTC students aim to become world-famous dancers

According to their manager, these students work hard to turn their talents into profitable businesses. He added that they are also working around the clock to book the group as many opportunities as possible.

He told YEN.com.gh, "Charger is out of school now and has just started his career. So, we are trying to help him build a career. All things being equal, everything will start panning out very soon.

Olivetheboy shows gratitude to King Promise and Mr Eazi for supporting his music

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian singer Olivetheboy appreciated the two top singers for supporting his music.

King Promise and Mr Eazi decided to party with Olivetheboy's Goodsin in Accra. The two international musicians requested the DJ at one of Accra's busiest night hangout spots to put Goodsin on repeat.

Olivetheboy thanked them for promoting his music without taking any money. He sent a message to King Promise and Mr Eazi to thank them for supporting his music and career.

According to Olivetheboy, this was the biggest show of love he had received from any top artiste in the country.

