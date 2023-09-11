A video of how a young Ghanaian man transformed beautifully has left many feeling motivated

Kwadwo Poku shared a video of his time in Ghana and how his life transformed after moving to the UK

Netizens congratulated the young man for defying the odds and making others believe that with hard work, everything is possible

A young Ghanaian man has left many people feeling inspired after sharing a video about his life's journey.

Taken to TikTok, Kwadwo Poku, in a clip, shared an old photo of himself in a town called Tubabodom, where he opened up on how he struggled despite being a university graduate.

Man transforms beautifully after moving to the UK Photo credit: @ezrarich7/TikTok

He revealed that his breakthrough came after he was given a scholarship by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to pursue further studies in the UK in 2022, an opportunity he made good use of.

Today, Kwadwo, who has been accepted to pursue a PhD programme in Medical and Healthcare Studies, has also been selected among 20 scholars to help develop the UK economy with Data Science.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for believing in him and giving him a chance to study abroad.

"My story changed because of you", a caption of the video read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 700 comments.

Ghanaians commend Kwadwo for inspiring others

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on him for using his lived experience to inspire others.

Abena Safowaa indicated:

This is the type of blessing we need to tap into

duahkemic commented:

God has always care for His children. May our God of Bono take care of you

AKOSUA KONADU KESSIE added:

Indeed our God is good. I’m super proud of your zeal for not giving up. Ski is your limit

Phafa Queen reacted:

God I know my story will change one day. I'm not even going to give up

