Ghanaian boxer Seth "Freezy MacBones" has spoken out following his loss to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers

In a heartfelt tweet, he thanked Ghanaians for their support and his teammates, promising a comeback

Freezy MacBones' message has resonated with readers about his resilience and gratitude, heaping comments from fans and the boxing community

Ghanaian boxer Seth "Freezy MacBones" has broken his silence following his defeat to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the ongoing qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Taking to his Twitter account, Freezy conveyed his emotions, saying,

"I am very devastated by today's defeat, but nevertheless, I always take positive things from a negative situation. I will bounce back, I will be back stronger. It is not over yet."

Freezy Macbones finally speaks after suffering defeat Photo credit: freezy_macbones

In his message, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support and also extended his appreciation to his teammates, concluding with, "Love you all."

How Ghanaians are reacting to what Freezy Macbones said after his defeat

The message from Freezy MacBones has garnered comments about his resilience and determination in the face of adversity by promising a comeback that is awaited by his fans and supporters.

His sportsmanship and gratitude toward his fellow Ghanaians and teammates have further endeared him to the hearts of many in the boxing community.

Below are some other comments YEN.com.gh gathered under the video on his Twitter handle.

@nykesse said:

For a guy who started boxing at a very late age, u put up an impressive fight. The amateur level is made up of boxers who have been boxing from childhood. U have the drive, talent, power and aggression and u just need to keep improving ur skill. U’ll be a World Champion one day.

@arhin10v indicated:

Keep your head up, bro; I am proud of your achievement. Take this as a learning opportunity to prepare for the next challenge.

@withAlvin__ mentioned:

I love thé positive attitude. Champion wasn’t built in a day. You’re a bit too aggressive, maybe your coach can help you work on that. Let’s go back to the board!

Freezy Macbones and Asamoah Gyan Playfully Clash on the Tennis Court, Video Goes Viral

In an amusing incident, Freezy Macbones and Asamoah Gyan engaged in a playful altercation during an intense tennis match, with a video capturing the moment circulating widely online.

The footage shows onlookers stepping in to separate the two sportsmen, prompting a flood of comments from amused viewers who advised the boxer not to challenge Ghana's all-time top goal scorer.

Emotional Reunion: Freezy Macbones Meets Mother After 11 Years, Visits Late Father's Grave

Also, in a touching moment that stirred intense emotions among his fans, the formidable Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones recounted his reunion with his parents after an 11-year separation.

The UK-based professional fighter revealed the pain of being absent when his father passed away, but the reunion with his mother was filled with heartfelt embraces and a deep sense of connection.

