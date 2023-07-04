Internationally-recognised musicians King Promise and Mr Eazi showed massive support to Olivetheboy while partying on the streets of Osu

King Promise and Mr Eazi made the DJ at Republic Bar play Goodsin non-stop

Many people have praised the A-list artistes for supporting an upcoming act free of charge

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Olivetheboy made his debut entrance onto the music scene with his hit song, Goodsin.

Goodsin is currently one of the most played songs on TikTok as it is a favourite of stars for dance challenges. Even Nigeria's Simi has jumped onto the wave.

Mr Eazi and King Promise also had their turn at The Republic Bar & Grill in Accra.

A collage of King Promise, Mr Eazi and Olivetheboy Image credit: @mreazi @iamkingpromise @olivetheboy

Source: Instagram

The duo fervently jammed to the song repeatedly while singing its catchy lyrics verbatim.

Goodsin is arguably one of the most popular Ghanaian songs at the moment. 20-year-old Olivetheboy released the song in May 2023. The song broke the internet after going viral following a dance challenge on TikTok.

Reports also suggest that King Promise and Mr Eazi have reached out to Olivetheboy in hopes of a potential collaboration for its remix.

Watch King Promise and Mr Eazi partying away to Goodsin by Olivetheboy below:

Peeps react to King Promise and Mr Eazi jamming to Olivetheboy's song, Goodsin

Tweeps were impressed with King Promise and Mr Eazi's love and support for the budding Afrobeat sensation.

@Kayjnr10 commented:

Oh cool bro

@_Waljo

Big win, bro. I know you can do this. Hope to see more soon.

@PrinceArabian4

You are far gone.

@NanKay_Inspires

Look sharp for a collab

Olivetheboy emerges top on Ghana charts, beats Black Sherif and Stonebwoy

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Olivetheboy's ferocious climb to the top of Ghana charts.

Reports from music analytics platform Chartmetric placed Olivetheboy as number one, with King Promise coming in second and Black Sherif coming in third.

Camidoh and Gyakie followed in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Chartmetrics and Soundcharts collected this streaming metric data from January to June 2023 across five different music streaming platforms: Spotify, Audiomack, Tiktok, Boomplay and YouTube.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh