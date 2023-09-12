Gorgeous actress Sandra Ababio unveiled her sister to her fans in a memorable video of the duo singing a duet

The Kumawood actress and her sister sang Beyonce's hit song, Poison, to perfection

The video attracted many fans online who commented on Sandra Ababio's beautiful sister

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio flaunted her beautiful sister, Gloria Sarfo, in a video on her Instagram platform.

The video of the stunning sisters garnered much attention from fans, who flooded the comment section.

In an interview with Delay, Sandra Safo admitted having four beautiful sisters from the same mother and father.

Sandra Ababio and her sister passionately sang American star Beyonce's Poison in the footage.

Their silky voices were perfectly in sync with the Queen of the Beyhive in the plush interior of their luxury vehicle.

Sandra Sarfo flaunts intense curves in emerald green gown; Peeps react

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio looked ravishing in a figure-hugging gown with dripping stones.

The sheer lace masterpiece features a tight bodice and short skirt beneath, accentuating her curves.

Sandra Ababio has a large ruffled netty fabric on one sleeve, giving the gowin a high-fashion theme.

The dress attracted a lot of comments from fans as they admired her looks. They wrote:

Sandra Ababio reveals how she bought her Lexus and 5-bedroom mansion

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Sandra Sarfo's disclosure about how she got her luxury vehicle and grand five-bedroom mansion.

According to the Kumawood actress, she bought her car and house with her own money. Sandra Sarfo revealed that no sugar daddy or married man abroad was sponsoring her flashy lifestyle.

She added that she makes enough money from acting, influencing and her real estate business. Sandra added that she feels financially free now and is very content with her life.

