Kennedy Agyapong's daughter Amanda Foriwaa Agyapong, in a TikTok video, expressed how much he loved Black Sherif and his music

The politician's daughter said the day she met Black Sherif at Afro Future, she was so star-struck she could not look him in the eye

She mentioned that she was a super fan of Black Sherif and passionately sang his verse on Odumodublvck's Wotowoto Seasoning

Amanda Foriwaa Agyapong, one of the beautiful daughters of Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed her admiration for music star Black Sherif on social media.

In a TikTok video, Amanda expressed how much she loved Black Sherif and his music, calling him her favourite artiste.

Amanda, who is a fashion entrepreneur and socialite, said she was so star-struck when she met Black Sherif at the Afro Future festival in December 2023, where he performed numerous hit songs. She said she could not look him in the eye because she was nervous and excited at the same time.

She also mentioned that she was a super fan of Black Sherif and passionately sang his verse on Odumodublvck’s Wotowoto Seasoning, a song that went viral because of his melodious verse.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, has attracted mixed reactions from fans and followers of both Amanda and Black Sherif. Some praised Amanda for her taste in music and her support for Black Sherif, while others said they were also in love with the man.

Black Sherif receives love from Amanda and her followers

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adesuwa said:

I feel like Blacko is slept on tbh but only real recognises as real. His song has so much soul, and I feel like he’s so talented. His songs are spiritual

EMMANUEL WHAJAH wrote:

Amanda paa u def future video assistant lol

DeepMan reacted:

She low key blushing

Black Sherif and Stonebwoy in the studio

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was recently spotted in the studio working on a new project.

In a video, he was with dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and producer Streetbeatz, working on a song together.

Fans were excited to see the trio working on the new project.

