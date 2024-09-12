Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata is expected to join this year's Kundum festival in the Western Region

The award-winning singer will perform at a mega concert with musicians like Samini and Fameye

Kofi Kinaata sent a special message to the celebrants ahead of the festival and musical showdown

Annually, the Ahanta and Nzema people of the Western region of Ghana celebrate the traditional Kundum festival.

The festival occurs in the second week of September every year, and as customs demand, it begins with several days of solitude.

Towns like Axim, where many Ahantas and Nzemas reside, often come alive with music and merriment during the festival's climax.

This year, Kofi Kinaata will be part of a star-studded lineup of entertainers for the festival's climax.

Kinaata will reunite with his former label boss Samini and colleague Fameye at the mega concert in Axim on September 14.

The multiple award-winning singer is one of the Western Region's most successful musical exports, and he proudly wields his identity in his music.

He recently released his debut EP, Kofi o Kofi, which he describes as an ode to Effiakuma, his place of birth.

Kofi Kinaata announced his involvement in the upcoming concert with a special message in Nzema, exciting numerous fans.

Kofi Kinaata impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Kinaata's upcoming concert.

donzychaka said:

"Otumfuo Nana please good morning"

Oheneba Marc Prinx wrote:

"When Nzema meets Ahanta fireworks"

Dallack Gh noted:

"Team move we are all coming together with you"

Queen Shay remarked:

"I already told you that I resigned from work jst to focus on ur music 🤭..so I'm repping live 🤸💃💃"

Kay Clints note commented:

"You guys should go and experience the biggest Kundum festival."

Prince Akwasi Agyemang added:

"This is the kind of programs my brother Lexis Cudjoe should always invite me ooooo. But he won't dah."

Otumfuo lauds Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had referenced Kofi Kinaata's hit song Susuka in his keynote speech at the Annual Ghana Bar Association Conference.

In his iconic speech, Otumfuo established that Ghana's record of conducting free and fair elections without civil uproars made the country an excellent example that needed to be upheld.

