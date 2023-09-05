Stunning actress Sandra Ababio Sarfo finally addressed rumours about her mystery wealthy sugar daddy who turned her life around

The Kumawood actress disclosed that she owns a substantial 5-bedroom house aside from other properties under her real estate company

Sandra Ababio revealed that she is now a financially free and happy woman waiting on having another baby

During her interview with Delay, Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio Sarfo revealed how she bought her luxury Lexus four-wheeler and 5-bedroom mansion.

The Kumawood actress also addressed some reports, including her rumoured relationship with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and her sugar daddy.

Sandra Ababio said that aside from her daughter's father, a married man living abroad, she has not dated any married older man.

Delay's interview with Sandra Ababio was very insightful as they delved deep into her life. The issues raised included the actress's alleged involvement with a married man.

According to Sandra Ababio, she outrightly bought her Lexus with her own money. She added that a married man did not sponsor her real estate business.

I took my own money in cash. People are watching this interview. The person I bought the car from would tell you that it was my money.

It is my company. I do the work alone. There's nobody, but I've come to understand that no matter what, once you are famous, people will always say things about you.

Sandra Ababio confesses, details her relationship with Lil Win

According to Sandra Ababio, she has never had a romantic relationship with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

She also said the comic actor's ex-wife's claims that she used to send him naked photos were false.

"I have said it on countless occasions. I have never dated him before. Can anyone destroy another person's marriage? No one can. I did not destroy his marriage."

