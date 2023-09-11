Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay was involved in a car accident on Saturday, September 8, 2023, on the Kwabenya road

Hours before that incident, she posted a video on her Instagram page as she flaunted her plush ride, visited an art gallery and took selfies with fans

J Derobie, Wanlov and many others wished her well in the comment section

Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay was involved in an accident on the night of Saturday, September 8, 2023, on the Kwabenya road.

A video taken hours before her untimely accident has surfaced online as Ghanaians reacted to it.

Wendy Shay and her fans. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay's video hours before her car accident

In the video, Wendy Shay rode her plush jeep while showing off her exquisite fashion sense.

She was spotted in a long black skirt with a thigh-high cut on both sides. She paired it with a long-sleeved white shirt, with one side being more cropped than the other.

She wore a black bow tie and covered up with a jacket. She wore black boots and covered her blonde dreadlocks with a black and white scarf.

The Heartless hitmaker visited the Nubuke Foundation to look at art. Stepping out of the art gallery, she met fans who spotted her and wanted to take selfies with her. She received them with open arms and posed with them, making them happy.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay hours before her untimely car accident.

Below is a video of the accident scene.

Ghanaians react to Wendy Shay's video

Ghanaian musicians J Derobie, Wanlov, and many other celebrities and fans took to the comment sections to wish her well as she recovers from the accident.

Others also commented about the lyrics in her newly released song, Every Man Cheat.

j.derobie said:

Jah guide you sister

quaminahihcon said:

Sorry dear for the accident. Jah is in control, forget everybody ❤️

cibacocrepraba said:

May our ancestors protect you and come back soon. ❤️❤️❤️

dj.cleva said:

Speedy recovery girl ❤️

wanlov said:

On behalf of the guy wey serve you breakfast.. I stand here to apologize for every man .. Haba one breakfast 10 broken heart songs

wanlov said:

oh chale the jeep u for bring com teshie mek we screech am for area small oh

lawyerwizvan said:

Hmmm life, little did she know that she was going have an accident few hours later Hmmm

offixial_teevo said:

Wendy e be you Wei I love from Accra last year ❤️

de_virtuous_bwoy223 said:

But it's not every man oo please

Wendy Shay opens up about spiritual attacks

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay disclosed being spiritually attacked when she moved from Germany to Ghana.

She spoke about garnering a large following during the early days of her music career and how it made her question the love her fans showed her.

Source: YEN.com.gh