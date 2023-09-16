A mother of four, MzAkua, showed off her push gift after having all her children through c-section

She gave glory to God for the successful procedure of having all her children as she flaunted her beauty and Mercedes-Benz GLE

Many people admired how stunning she looked despite having 4 children, as they congratulated her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian mother of four, MzAkua, flaunted her brand-new white Mercedes-Benz GLE after giving birth to her children through a cesarian section.

MzAkua and her family. Image Credit: @mz_akua

Source: Instagram

Mother flaunts her brand-new car in video

MzAkua, a mother of four, showed off her brand-new white Mercedes-Benz GLE in an adorable video.

Captioning the video, she hinted that she had undergone four cesarian section procedures to give birth to her four children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She mentioned the names of her children. The firstborn is Ariella, the second is Allen, and the third is Alden.

The last recently born child, Andrew, whom she referred to as Baby Aseda, has his name on the car's number plate.

"After 4 C-Sections, it can only be GOD ASEDA nkoaaa Baby A fuo nyinaa Maame ❤️," MzAkua wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is a video of MzAkua showing off her push gift.

People congratulate MzAkua on her push gift

Many congratulatory messages poured in for MzAkua after successfully delivering her four children through C-Section.

Many applauded her bravery as they hinted that it was not an easy foot.

mrs_sarfo said:

You deserve it sis, 4 c- section is not a joke

lawrebabe_rebirth said:

Sweet sixteen 4 kids where

glam_by_cella said:

Sis no be easy. I am in the same shoes as yours we give glory to God for our lives

nalna_yaa said:

Looking hotter like you never gave birth ..indeed God do this one

fodzenee_fafak said:

The body is bodying❤️…. At this point Aseda nkoaa

sandra.ama_ said:

It’s really the body for me! 4 kids WHERE

shalomnici_clothing said:

Wow you look amazing after having 4 C-sections God grace and blessings continue to flow ❤️

shalomnici_clothing said:

A real definition of yummy mummy…God is good!

lawreal said:

Massive congratulations God did it

Below is another video of the ever-gorgeous MzAkua.

Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy about Selly Galley giving birth to twins resurfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that a 2021 video of Nana Ama McBrown prophesying that Selly Galley would give birth to twins resurfaced on social media.

The video came at a time when Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia welcomed twins in the US some weeks ago after eight years of marriage while trying to have children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh