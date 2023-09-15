Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio is off the market as her fiancé proposed in the presence of media personality Delay and her crew members

The gorgeous screen diva has posted beautiful photos on social media after the trending interview

Some social media users have congratulated the bold step to make their relationship public as they plan for their wedding

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio is the lucky woman alive after her longtime partner proposed to her after her interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio accepts her fiancé's proposal in a trending photo. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

The style influencer dressed elegantly in a stylish purple dress and wore an expensive, long black frontal hairstyle to elevate her look.

The screen goddess, featured in some Nigerian movies, is accessorised with pearly stud earrings and gold bracelets while smiling gorgeous at the camera.

Sandra Ababio's partner looked dapper in a black ensemble and sneakers to surprise the love of his life.

The couple couldn't stop smiling at each other as he put the engagement ring on her finger in the viral photo.

Sandra Ababio shared the viral photo on Instagram captioned;

Until we understand that life is a journey, we might loose the connection between purpose and time!! Don’t compete, Don’t envy And don’t be desperate in finding wealth!

Check out the photos below;

Watch the full interview as Sandra Ababio talks about her daughter, baby daddy and struggles in life

In an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay on the Delay Show, Beauty influencer Sandra Ababio spoke about her life and how she struggled to become a superstar in Ghana.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio's surprise proposal post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

doreenbremang stated:

Wow, who is this lucky man to behold such a pretty ladycongratulations baby girl?

rosemondtettey stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

akuay_lebene stated:

Congrats, you deserve this and more

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 stated:

Congrats!s, I can't wait to post the wedding videos ❤️❤️❤️

sheilakenneth8 stated:

Congratulations mami ❤️❤️

becca_akom stated:

Congrats

not_a_dbee stated:

Mama

Limbo stick stated:

Congratulations

Rabat. addo stated:

Congratulations

tricia_sackcess stated:

Congratulations

bernice_2588 stated:

Congratulations baby girl ❤️

sandraowusu_ansah stated:

Congratulations, my name ❤️❤️❤️

erajoa_afriyie stated:

Congratulations, my madam miss you thou

Source: YEN.com.gh