Actress Nana Ama McBrown dropped lyrical bars in an Onua Showtime ad, a trend that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon started

The video has several other guests on the show also drop their bars, which excited many people online

Kwadwo Sheldon's Instagram followers showered him with praises and applauded him in the comment section for starting the trend

Nana Ama McBrown and Kwadwo Sheldon in photos. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown joins Kwadwo Sheldon's lyrical bars trend

The ad showed fans what they should expect in the show's Friday, September 15, 2023, edition.

Speaking in Twi, one of the lines, she said, “let me put you in a VIP bus and ride you smoothly.”

Other guests on the show also played with words using the names of Ghanaian celebrities such as Berla Mundi and Abena Korkor.

Reactions from Ghanaians on the video

Many people applauded Kwadwo Sheldon for starting this trend which Nana Ama McBrown has joined.

They called him a trendsetter among other names of praises in the comment section.

kobe_boujee said:

Soon as I saw the Ad on Tv ….I talk say Sheldon bring problem

kwekukingz_ said:

Ice man for come inside this one

djaromaofficial said:

Nana Ama for interview you BARS ma negga

_iambryanmuzic said:

In a way udey give people fame oooo. Bless u bro

lady_nurse_berla said:

I can’t miss it tonight

ghostown_gh said:

Dem for give u ur flowers bruh

kayron__001 said:

you just making people famous like is an easy thing kudos ❤️@kwadwosheldon

ashlee__wills said:

All of them are good oo but the guy called iceman be very very brilliant Herr I just don’t know why you guys don’t call him up for an interview here … @iceman9693 is a very different guy oo .. you people should know oo

McBrown presents Lucky Mensah and 2 others

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown presented wall clocks sponsored by Obuase Bitters to Onua Showtime guests.

The wall clocks were presented to legendary musician Lucky Mensah, Skrewfaze and Nii Funny, after appearing on the Sunday, September 10, 2023, edition of the tv show.

