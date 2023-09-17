EMY Awards: Elikem Kumordzie Rocks Funnel-Top Shirt To MOTY Party, Peeps React To Video
- Fashionable tailor Elikem Kumordzie caused a stir with her shocking outfit at the pre-EMY Awards party
- The celebrity fashion designer and his girlfriend entered the well-decorated garden setting at the Labadi Beach Hotel in style
- Many commented on the interesting style of Elikem Kumordzie's shirt
Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie added a twist to his outfit to the EMY Awards MOTY party at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
The celebrity stylist showed off his creativity with a mesmerising feature on his shirt at the largest gathering of potential investors and sponsors.
Elikem Kumordzie's shirt featured a large collar that rose high above his ears, almost covering his temple in a funnel shape.
In February, Elikem Kumordzie called out Sarkodie over a wardrobe malfunction in a music video. The tailor pointed out the terrible finishing on the rapper's shirt, asking him to seek out proper designers for a cleaner look.
For his EMY Awards pre-awards party look, Elikem Kumordzie took Ghanaians on a roller coaster with his outfit.
Check out Elikem Kumordzie's outfit:
Peeps react to Elikem Kumordzie's funnel-top shirt at the EMY pre-awards party
The celebrity fashion designer's shirt attracted a lot of commentary on social media.
content_creator_ghana commented:
Charlie Dior is waiting Patiently
_akosua_june commented:
This is one too was shading Sarkodie, anokwa.
alhaji_ba_guyguy commented:
What is it necessary for him to add that hold my neck @charlie_dior
queenmae557 commented:
The guy has no fashion sense
content_creator_ghana commented:
I can't wait for his review on this.
Elikem Kumordzie's pregnant girlfriend flaunts baby bump in gorgeous black and silver outfit
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Elikem Kumordzie's girlfriend wore a daring backless dress at an event.
Hajara Nsoh looked radiant in her maternity glow as she dazzled in a silver and shiny black top paired with loose pink trousers.
Elikem Kumordzie's heavily pregnant girlfriend's outfit attracted a lot of commentary on acceptable maternity wear. Others also pointed out that the fashion designer criticised Sarkodie but failed to dress his girlfriend appropriately.
