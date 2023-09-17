Fashionable tailor Elikem Kumordzie caused a stir with her shocking outfit at the pre-EMY Awards party

The celebrity fashion designer and his girlfriend entered the well-decorated garden setting at the Labadi Beach Hotel in style

Many commented on the interesting style of Elikem Kumordzie's shirt

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie added a twist to his outfit to the EMY Awards MOTY party at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The celebrity stylist showed off his creativity with a mesmerising feature on his shirt at the largest gathering of potential investors and sponsors.

Elikem Kumordzie's shirt featured a large collar that rose high above his ears, almost covering his temple in a funnel shape.

A photo collage of Elikem Kumordzie and his girlfriend Image credit: @ghhyper1 @elikemkumordzie

Source: Instagram

In February, Elikem Kumordzie called out Sarkodie over a wardrobe malfunction in a music video. The tailor pointed out the terrible finishing on the rapper's shirt, asking him to seek out proper designers for a cleaner look.

For his EMY Awards pre-awards party look, Elikem Kumordzie took Ghanaians on a roller coaster with his outfit.

Check out Elikem Kumordzie's outfit:

Peeps react to Elikem Kumordzie's funnel-top shirt at the EMY pre-awards party

The celebrity fashion designer's shirt attracted a lot of commentary on social media.

content_creator_ghana commented:

Charlie Dior is waiting Patiently

_akosua_june commented:

This is one too was shading Sarkodie, anokwa.

alhaji_ba_guyguy commented:

What is it necessary for him to add that hold my neck @charlie_dior

queenmae557 commented:

The guy has no fashion sense

content_creator_ghana commented:

I can't wait for his review on this.

Elikem Kumordzie's pregnant girlfriend flaunts baby bump in gorgeous black and silver outfit

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Elikem Kumordzie's girlfriend wore a daring backless dress at an event.

Hajara Nsoh looked radiant in her maternity glow as she dazzled in a silver and shiny black top paired with loose pink trousers.

Elikem Kumordzie's heavily pregnant girlfriend's outfit attracted a lot of commentary on acceptable maternity wear. Others also pointed out that the fashion designer criticised Sarkodie but failed to dress his girlfriend appropriately.

