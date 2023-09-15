Ghanaian musician Sefa turned heads online when she dazzled in a stunning outfit at the listening party of her yet-to-be-released song Vibration

She slayed in a sparkling mini-dress made out of jewel stones that showed off her smooth and fine legs

Many people online gushed over how stunning she looked for the event, which was held at La Maison Accra on September 14, 2023

Sefa’s outfit to the listening party of her song Vibration

She was spotted in a sparkling mini-dress that flaunted her smooth and fine legs. The dress had long sleeves with fur wrapped around the wrist to add style to her simple look.

The Black Avenue Muzik signee’s dress sparkled when lights flashed on it due to the jewel stones patterned all around it. She completed her look with a pair of black sandal heels, and she carried a small black purse to accessorise her look.

The Soft Life hitmaker rocked a frontal lace wig styled into a high ponytail with a portion left to hang on the sides of her face.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians are awestruck by Sefa’s look

Many people were awestruck by her beauty, so they complimented her. Others also stated that upon hearing the Vibration song, she could win the Grammys because it is beautiful.

paula_amma_broni stated:

Baby girl for life

yaabaegh_49 stated:

Sefa can get Grammy ooo …

kojoblack_music stated:

Dem for get good song writer give am ooo.

Watch another video here

Sefa flaunts curves in a thigh-high cut silk dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sefa caught the attention of many when she dazzled in a fitted silk dress that accentuated her well-defined curves.

The Wanti Wanti hitmaker wore a silk lavender dress with a cut on the side, human hair loc extensions and flawless makeup.

Many of Sefa’s Instagram followers took to the comment section to gush over her beauty and compliment her.

