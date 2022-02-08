A video said to be containing musician Kuami Eugene's expensive bedroom has surfaced on the internet for the first time

The bedroom is large, neat, and has decorative lights all over, as well as a large and neatly arranged bed

Kuami Eugene is spotted happily dancing in the bedroom while playing with the throw pillows on the bed

His fans are inspired and have congratulated Kuami Eugene while hoping that God will help them achieve their dreams as well

Ghana’s youngest musician, Kuami Eugene, has proven that he is also the youngest richest in the music industry.

A video from his plush and large bedroom gives credence to this and many have hailed him online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kuami Eugene is seen having fun all alone in his bedroom that anyone would desire to have.

There is a large bed, a large dressing mirror, and some furniture all over the bedroom.

Kuami Eugene is seen sitting on the bed and then getting up to come to dance to his Dollar On You song.

Many react to Kuami Eugene’s rich bedroom

The video has garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians and they are proud of Kuami Eugene.

Some commented that he has risen from zero to hero and this is plausible.

Many people are simple inspired and believes God will help everyone trying to make something for themselves.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

3891leticia: "Eiiiiiii kwami Eugene paaaaaaaaaanie, God will see everyone through."

tamegracy: "Please does he sleep alone?."

eunice.andoh.737: "Is the empty dressing mirror for me where are my women."

afoak_waemelia: "From zero to hero this is the doing of the Lord."

enochsages: "Kuame dierr guy guy nkoaa."

queeny_jo: "It’s the pillows for me."

1982ed1: "The room is beautiful but there are too many furniture."

kwame_gh9ja: "4rm Fadama to here. It is possible if only de hustle pays genuinely."

gordenofficial: "Inspiration."

