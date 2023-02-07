Former Big Brother Africa housemate and fashion designer Elikem The Tailor has lashed out at award-winning rapper Sarkodie for his poor wardrobe choices.

The BET winner and young musician Black Sherif were on set to shoot the official music video for the hit collaborated hit song, Countryside.

Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie wore a short-sleeve buttoned shirt paired with matching tailor-made trousers.

In an Instagram post, Elikem Kumordzie wrote;

Still got love for your talent bro, but your tailor no try. Let me hook you up with something fresh next time .

Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem KUMORDZIE “the tailor.

Victoria Lebene and other celebrities have commented on Elikem Kumordzie's post

victorialebenee

Dm na shooo

piusiyke

Never u criticize ur collegue in the fashion industry. Is against our working etiquettes. Private chat him if u really want him to do business with you than exposing him in this awkward manner. Show some respect bro....

mlblingbling

Dude! I am a fan of your art and hustle but I have to say, u don't put a person on blast like that publicly and expect them to respect and work with you. That is egocentric and rude to them and kind of disrespectful to the local tailor he was probably supporting. DM him next time please.

thateustaceboy

I had respect for you but this thing you do to market yourself dier it be yawa. Is it by force to come to you?

chackurinnovations

Na tailor dey kill tailor!!!

glorettaohui

What if the person who made this outfit is new and had this opportunity to do this . Isn’t the person supposed to learn and improve on his or her craft ? How does one progress if not given an opportunity ? Sometimes we need to be patient with each other and allow them .

creamchic24

So what if you just make something and send to him.. u no get sense pa… calling him out like this shows you have a brain of a 6months old pe… kwasia

