Popular prophet Nigel Gaisie has doubled back on his prophecy concerning Black Sherif

Earlier in the week, the Prophet shared on Facebook that he saw Black Sherif's mother crying in a vision

Nigel Gaisie says he wrote Sheriff Black, not Black Sherif, after much bashing from Ghanaians

Founder of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Nigel Gaisie, has changed his mind about prophesying to Black Sherif. He said the message was meant for one Sherif Black but not the singer.

Nigel Gaisie was criticised for his doom prophecy about the musician, where he revealed that something terrible would happen to the singer in December.

In an interview on United Showbiz, the Prophet backpedalled on his words.

During a phone-in conversation with MzGee, Nigel Gaisie said although the message was for Sherif Black, the wise ones would understand the true intent of the spiritual revelation.

He said, "I did not hear Black Sherif. I heard Sherif Black. But whichever way, I, a wise person, can make projections and deductions out of what I saw.

"Prophecies come figuratively. So, if it's something about Ako, if I'm called Akosuah, I will worry about things about Ako. Like I said over the years, it's always better to be safe than sorry."

Peeps react to Prophet Nigel's u-turn on his prophecy about Black Sherif

Many people were disappointed with the man of God's turn on the Black Sherif prophecy.

Quame-sika Obibini commented:

Ei so the pastor thing, you for just dey use your mind? How can you tell me this story?

Os Man commented:

Herrh, how can you terr me this story

Ernest Ohemeng Danso commented:

Playing mind games.

Brisa Nice commented:

Twist and turns.

Nigel Gaisie says he has seen God, describes supernatural encounter

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the Ghanaian Prophet's claims that he had seen the Almighty.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the mystic event happened while he was lying in bed at home. He recounted that his bed shook several times before he went into a trance.

The man of God revealed this encounter during an interview on the Breakfast Show on GTV.

