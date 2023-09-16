Ghanaian DJ and musician Andy Dosty has opened up about why he left Despite Media group to work for Angel FM

The former Radio Mercury presenter spoke about how Dr Kwaku Oteng promised he would make him a wealthy man if he accepted his offer

Andy Dosty detailed how he lost his car and almost all his properties due to bad decisions

Ghanaian Disc Jockey Andrew Amoh, popularly called Andy Dosty, has recounted how he left Despite Media Group, owned by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, to work for Angel FM.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Andy Dosty, Delay and Dr Kwaku Oteng rock classy outfits.

In an interview with award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay on the Delay Show, Andy Dosty revealed how Fadda Dickson and his team poached him from a Kumasi-based station Otec FM to Peace FM before joining Hello FM.

Andy Dosty added that he received a reasonable offer from Dr Kwaku Oteng, the owner of Angel FM, that made him leave Despite Media Group.

The award-winning DJ made this revelation during the interview with Delay

At the time, I wanted to leave Despite Media; the owner promised to give me twice the offer I was expecting at Angel FM. But I had decided to part ways with Despite and Fadda Dickson.

The sad thing was that, among all the workers, I was the only one with a close relationship with Dr. Osei Kwame Despite. Dr Kwaku Oteng promised to give me lands. So the first day I received my poaching fees, I was Jackie Appiah and Omar Sherif, and I bought a brand new car

Watch the video below;

