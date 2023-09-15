Anointed man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, says Black Sherif's life is in danger

The seer revealed that the Ghanaian star may face impending doom if nothing is done about the situation

Nigel Gaise added that although he knows people will not be happy with the prophecy, he will still go ahead to save Black Sherif's live

Founder of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a prophetic message for Black Sherif's family concerning the singer's life.

According to the self-acclaimed seer, he saw Black Sherif's mother wailing in a vision.

Nigel Gaisie added a timeline to the prophecy, saying that the rising star may lose his life if his family does nothing about what he saw.

A photo collage of Nigel Gaisie and Black Sherif Image credit: @blacksherif @prophet_nigel_gaisie

Source: Instagram

Nigel Gaise shared the prophecy on his social media platforms.

The anointed man of God said he was aware of the repercussions of delivering such a message. But he will still go ahead because "life is priceless".

Nigel Gaisie wrote on Facebook, "They will say, why didn't you say it? Why did you say it? Whichever way, I will say it. Though I am very aware some will come and abuse me. They know very well that I am a very trusted voice in the prophetic. I have come to accept it and call it an occupational hazard.

Let the family of Sheriff Black PRAY FOR HIM AND TALK TO HIM DEEPLY. I DIDN'T LIKE WHAT I SAW ABOUT HIM SOME FEW MINUTES AGO. Life Is PRICELESS. I saw the mother crying uncontrollably (if nothing is done about this, Ghana may not hear good news before December)."

See the post below:

Peeps react to Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Black Sherif

Many people reminded the prophet about his earlier prophecies that had come to pass. Some called upon him to intervene on Black Sherif's behalf.

Sulleymana Garibu Issah commented:

Hmmm, I was doubting you but your prophecy about the current IGP. Has kept me mute. Nigel Gaisie.

Emmanuel Oppong commented:

I do remember your prophecy about Morocco some years ago and some charlatans were making mockery of you.You are voice of the most high God and voice of conscience.

Nii Odartey Lamptey commented:

Man of God, please intercede on his behalf.

Black Sherif details how he deals with negativity online

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Black Sherif's method of handling unwanted, negative attention from the press.

According to the musician, he revealed that he does not spend too much time on the internet. Balcko said his focus is on his music, and he doesn't let anything distract him.

This interview resurfaced after news of the rapper's arrest at KIA went viral on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh