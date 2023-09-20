Celebrated comedian Ras Nene has spoken about the close connection between himself and Shatta Wale

He described the dancehall artiste as his brother from another mother since sometime in 2013

Dr. Likee further detailed the lengths he would go to for Shatta Wale in every circumstance

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, disclosed that Shatta Wale is a close friend he regards as family.

According to the Dr Likee, he knew Shatta Wale long before his role as Shaxi's ambassador.

Shaxi is an online taxi service owned by Shatta Wale, who said he created the venture to provide the youth with jobs.

A photo collage of Dr Likee and Shatta Wale Image credit: @shattawalenima @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend, Shatta Wale was at Dr Likee's clean-up exercise in Manhyia. The walk was organised as part of Shaxi's launch in Kumasi.

Speaking to Poleeno Multimedia, Akabenezer said, "If we put Shaxi aside, I've known Shatta Wale for a long time, sometime in 2013. SM family and the Akabenzer family are one. So, if something touches the SM family, it has touched the Akabenezer family. So if SM organises a program, we are there whether they invite us or not."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Akabenezer's relationship with Shatta Wale

People applauded the connection between Shatta Wale and Akabenezer.

@desmondowusu7072 commented:

I love ❤the vibe between Shatta and Aka much love and go higher Heroes .

@derryliicousadu5226 commented:

Humility is winning.

@ericoppong5477 commented:

Charlie, truth be told. I really like Akabenezer....God bless you and the entire team.

@gaucholamptey4300 commented:

SM for lyf we dey ur back ❤❤❤❤❤

@agyeimaxwell commented:

Keep up the good work ♥️.

@kingskidmedianetwork9999 commented:

SHATTA TO THE WHOLE WIASE❤❤❤❤❤❤

Dr Likee and Efia Odo wow fans with a massage parlour scene in skit

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how fans reacted to Efia Odo's acting skills in a skit.

The socialite turned YouTube actress, under the guidance of Dr Likee, exhibited her acting skills in a rather interesting scene.

Efia Odo perfectly handled her, to the admiration of many. They applauded her performance after watching her in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh