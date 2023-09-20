Ghanaian comic actor Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer, shared a life-changing encounter with the Holy Spirit during a radio interview

He detailed a period of hardship that included a failed project, unsuccessful ventures, looming eviction, and even an arrest

After fervently praying to God for divine intervention, he miraculously received a pardon the following day, cementing his deep reverence for the Holy Spirit

Ghana's beloved comic actor, Akabenezer, widely known as Dr. Likee, recently recounted a life-changing experience that has deepened his reverence for the Holy Spirit.

In a heartfelt revelation during an interview on Pure 95.7 FM, he shared the remarkable story of his deliverance from a series of dire circumstances.

Akabenezer explained that he faced significant hardships, including a failed project for which he had borrowed money, unsuccessful ventures in illegal mining (galamsey), impending eviction due to overdue rent, and even an arrest.

Akabenezer recounts how Holy Spirit saved him. Photo credit: godloyd, @akabenezertv

Source: TikTok

In his darkest hour, he fervently prayed to God, calling upon the Holy Spirit for miraculous intervention.

Remarkably, the next day, Akabenezer received the astonishing news of his pardon and freedom, sparing him from the looming legal consequences.

This extraordinary turn of events left an indelible mark on the comic actor, leading him to vow an unwavering reverence for the Holy Spirit and a profound belief in its benevolent power.

Ghanaians react to Akabenezer's testimony of how the Holy Spirit saved him

Below are some interesting reactions that trailed the video on TikTok.

BONGNIKUU ROGER said:

Holy Spirit is indeed a game changer!!! am inspired, Holy Spirit come to my aid

Biggles ✨ commented:

Holy spirit the most stable Wi-Fi that never disappoints

user9886305342784 indicated:

truth is erhhh, there are times you can feel like being suffocated by problems, thank God we don't look like what we've been through, thanks Holy Spirit.

