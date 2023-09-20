Famous dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has thrown jabs at The President of Ghana's daughter for interfering in showbiz matters

He claimed that the President's daughter issued an order that gave Stonebwoy the right to perform on the day he would set up for his concert

Shatta Wale has for the past years held an annual free concert, Freedom Wave, at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has expressed his disappointment in the President's daughter for allowing Stonebwoy to schedule his concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Stonebwoy is set to hold his Ashaiman To The World concert at the stadium for the first time.

He also revealed that the concert will double as a homecoming project for his 5th Dimension tour.

A photo collage of Shatta Wale and the President with his daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Image credit: @Gyankroma Akufo-Addo @Shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy is trying to sabotage his show with the help of the President's daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"They should understand that it's something we do every year, so we need days to set up.

"Then, someone comes to pick days within the set-up of another, ask yourself, what are you thinking? Then you tell me that the President's daughter called. How did they communicate to the President's daughter for her to call?"

Although Shatta Wale did not mention which one of the President daughter's issued the order, many believe it to be Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Director of the Creative Arts Council.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Shatta Wale's beef with Stonebwoy and the President's daughter

The video attracted mixed reactions from fans online.

@davidoscardogbe commented:

He go explain taya …. If you are worth your salt, why worry about what the next man is doing ? Jon boy.

@DenzineDenniz commented:

So now we all know say if Nana no dey ebi Stonebwoy get command

@SirSirCourage commented:

Eno bi dis same Jon man wey organize free Show for Laboma beach to sabotage Rapperholic. Siaaa why he dey bark for here now.

Shatta Wale's fans mob him, refuse to let him leave location in Manhyia

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Shatta Wale's fans in Kumasi reacted after knowing the singer was in town.

The dancehall artiste held a meet and greet session with Kumawood stars in Mahyia. After the meeting, he could not leave because his fans had blocked the entrance of the building.

While some have hailed Shatta Wale for having a large fanbase, others were worried about his safety after watching the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh