Shatta Wale has joined the list of Ghanaian artists with over one million subscribers on YouTube

His manager flaunted the official acknowledgement on social media in celebration of Shatta Wale's accolade

Fans thronged the comments section to congratulate the Ghanaian artist for his strides on the platform

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, aka Shatta Wale, surpassed one million YouTube subscribers in January this year.

Eight months after Shatta Wale hit the milestone, the platform has reportedly sent him a plaque celebrating his strides.

Shatta Wale gets his plaque for one million YouTube subscribers. Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWalenima, Instagram/Sammybaahflex

Source: Instagram

Only a few Ghanaian artists have reached a million subscribers so far. Sarkodie hit the enviable milestone last year and became the first Ghanaian musician to do so.

Shatta Wale followed suit about half a year later ahead of Black Sherif, who became the youngest to hit the mark.

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy, with 748,000 and 727,000 subscribers, respectively, are among the candidates tipped to join the club next.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex took to social media to hail the artist and his fanbase for the enviable record. He shared his thoughts after flaunting the plaque online, saying:

"This is for Shatta Wale’s YouTube page for clocking one million subscribers. My man has been hiding it somewhere in his room until I went to his apartment last weekend. Congratulations to all Shatta Movement fans globally for making this happen and kudos to our boss Shatta Wale for always working harder than even expected. The works bring the results we always enjoy. #Safa #ShattaMusic."

Fans hail Shatta Wale for YouTube accolade

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shata Wale's newly-recognised Stonebwoy.

yaw_dream_yd said:

"A manager is always a manager # safa#"

1plus1builders remarked:

"Wale's work has been proved over the years and not just this we need to put down all that he has achieved for others to read. He's the only African that has been HONOURED BY IRAWMA and that alone makes him the AFRICAN DANCEHALL KING"

amgmedikal noted:

"Winning team !"

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Stonebwoy's remarks about Grammys' hiplife eulogy.

The Ghanaian artist, who has reached one million subs on YouTube, tagged his rival as envious for calling the Recording Academy's article 'half-dozed'.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh