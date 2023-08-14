Efia Odo left many impressed with her acting skills after acting out a scene with Ras Nene and Kyekyeku

The socialite ventured into full-time skits under the guidance of Kumawood comic actor Dr Likee

Efia Odo surprised many with her latest role as Dr Likee's wife in a massage parlour

After featuring her in several comedy skits, Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene has gradually turned Efia Odo into a Kumawwod Youtube star.

Efia Odo, who once dabbled unsuccessfully in Ghallywood, found her place with her high rating in these Youtube videos.

The socialite pulled a stunning performance that has earned her praise from viewers from all over the county.

A photo collage of Dr Likee and Efia Odo Image credit: @Ohiani Ba Comedy Tv @efia'_odo

Ras Nene and Efia Odo have been trending over the past few weeks as some people speculated that the duo are in an amorous relationship.

The current video, making rounds online with many applauding Efia Odo's acting skills, shows a heated, well-balanced massage scene with a healthy dose of comedy.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Efia Odo, Akabenezer and Kyekyeku's comedy skit

The comment sect was full of praise for the trio. Many also complimented Efia Odo for quickly joining the Kumawood skit gang. They praised her ability to keep a straight face while Dr Likee and Akabenezer passed jokes around.

@georginaoware934 commented:

I love how Aka makes an effort in speaking English when Efia is around. It's cute he's trying.

@israelkwekuazameti9045 commented:

Please, director, we want an interview of Kyekyeku about how he felt massaging Efia Odo.

@edwardosei8396 commented:

Small small Efia Odo is collecting Aka from Ama Tundra as her movie husband ooo.

@venessaopoku2983 commented:

Efia Odo, Aka and Kyekyeku combination is on another level . Well done to all the crew and behind the scenes.

@SarkNews360 commented:

Efia Odo is the realist lady. She is a better actress than most actresses. We just don't speak the truth. She deserves to be in Hollywood

