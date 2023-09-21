Sista Afia, in a conversation with blogger Zionfelix, discussed the cost of living in Accra, specifically East Legon

The singer said the cost of living in East Legon was one of the most expensive she has ever seen

Sista Afia added that she does not even spend cedis in Ghana anymore, sparking reactions from social media users

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia, in a conversation with popular blogger Zionfelix, expressed her concerns about the soaring cost of living in Accra, particularly in the affluent neighbourhood of East Legon.

The artiste did not mince words when she described East Legon as one of the most expensive places she has ever encountered.

Sista Afia painted a vivid picture of the exorbitant expenses residents there have to deal with. She emphasised that the cost of basic necessities like housing, food, and transportation in the area had reached higher heights.

One striking statement from the singer that made Ghanaians react was her revelation that she no longer spends the Ghanaian cedi in the country. While some may interpret this as a sign of her affluence, it sparked a flurry of reactions from social media users.

Many took to various platforms to voice their opinions, acknowledging that Accra was indeed expensive but pointing out that the singer was exaggerating. Some asked if she bought porridge and bread in dollars as well.

Sista Afia sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

kimberlybanks24 said:

If you want to know cost of living in ghana you ask those on the streets not those that are internet popular and buy high class things

buabenggh reacted:

Who cares..only in Ghana we allow that..go to UK where she always come and ask her if she can use that dollars her

novemberboi_14 commented:

So now all the women for market dey take dollars wow

Sista Afia talks about marriage

In another story, Sista Afia has revealed that she is in no rush to settle down with a man, revealing that she has been unlucky with relationships.

The singer mentioned that she did not mind being unmarried at 35, adding that not everyone is destined to get married.

Sista Afia also said she was currently not interested in a relationship and was more focused on her music.

