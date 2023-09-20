Sista Afa has cleared the air on rumours that she was interested in Black Stars footballer Antoine Semenyo, stating that she has no interest in the player romantically

The rumours started when Sista Afia asked on Facebook whether Semenyo was single after he gave a brilliant assist in Ghana's clash versus Central African Republic

In an interview with Zionfelix, she said the post was just a joke and did not mean she was interested in the player, adding that she was even older than him

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, has put an end to the rumours suggesting a romantic interest in Black Stars footballer Antoine Semenyo. The rumours gained momentum after she made a light-hearted inquiry on Facebook about Semenyo's relationship status following his exceptional assist during Ghana's match against the Central African Republic.

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Sista Afia addressed the speculation that had been circulating on social media. She clarified that her Facebook post inquiring about Semenyo's relationship status was merely a playful jest and should not be interpreted as a sign of romantic interest.

Sista Afia went on to emphasize that there was no romantic involvement between her and Antoine Semenyo. In fact, she humorously noted that she was older than the footballer, making any such rumours even more implausible.

The singer expressed her admiration for Semenyo's skills on the field and congratulated him on his outstanding performance during the Ghana vs. Central African Republic match. However, she stressed that her interest in the young footballer was solely based on his talent and not on any romantic feelings.

