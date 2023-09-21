Sista Afia has revealed that she is in no rush to settle down with a man, revealing that she has been unlucky with relationships

The singer mentioned that she did not mind being unmarried at age 35, adding that not everyone is destined to get married

Sista Afia also said she was currently not interested in a relationship and was more focused on her music

Popular Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has shared her thoughts on relationships and marriage, expressing that she's not in a hurry to tie the knot. The artiste has disclosed that she's had some tough experiences in past relationships, which have made her cautious about diving into another one.

Ghanaian Singer Sista Afia Photo Source: sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia, whose real name is Francisca Gawugah, revealed that she's not currently interested in pursuing a romantic relationship. Instead, she is directing her energy and focus towards her music career.

I've had my share of ups and downs in past relationships, sometimes I believe I am not lucky in that regard. I am not a lucky girl when it comes to relationships

Regarding marriage, Sista Afia expressed a nonchalant attitude, stating that marriage was a beautiful thing, but not everyone is destined for it. She added that she does not mind being unmarried at age 35 or even beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The talented artist is determined to concentrate on her music at this juncture in her life. She believes that this is the right moment to dedicate herself to her music career.

Sista Afia says she is not interested in Antoine Semenyo

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Sista Afa has cleared the air on rumours that she was interested in Black Stars footballer Antoine Semenyo, stating that she has no interest in the player romantically.

The rumours started when Sista Afia asked on Facebook whether Semenyo was single after he gave a brilliant assist in Ghana's clash versus Central African Republic.

Republic In an interview with Zionfelix, she said the post was just a joke and did not mean she was interested in the player, adding that she was even older than him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh