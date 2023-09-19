The date for the one-week observance of the late Afia Ahenkan has been announced

The solemn event will take place at Ashtown, a suburb in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi

Netizens who saw the poster have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family on their loss

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A poster of the one-week observance for Afia Ahenkah, the woman killed by her househelp, has emerged.

The post, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of Akosua Broni shed light on the upcoming one-week observance of the deceased, who is survived by a husband and an 11-year-old daughter.

The date for the one-week observance of Afia Ahenkan has been announced Photo credit: @anitashbeatyparlour @akosua_bronii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the poster, the one-week observance will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The solemn event will take place at a private residence at Ashtown near the Abbey's Park in Kumasi and will start at 6:00 am in the morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Friends and loved ones of the deceased have been invited to the event.

The post was captioned:

"Your demise is still a shock to Us. Keep resting, my beautiful friend who turned into a sister. Forever in our hearts"

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered 600 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians mourn the death of Afia Ahenkan

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video mourned with the grieving family over their loss.

Georgina Ologo stated:

hmmm my heart l can't stop crying

user3frimpomaa added:

Rest well dear

kum commented:

ahhhhhh God hmmmm may her soul rest in peace

Rozzy favour reacted:

Ahhhhhhhh Aboa yi ase3 obi adepa aww rest well obaapa,due na wohunu wou mu yiaw

Queen indicated:

ooh this is really painful, RIP sis

John Alister begs for leniency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Alister had confessed to the murder in court.

The main suspect said this even though he had not been asked to plead to any charges.

Allister was arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court, where he asked for leniency following his confession.

The prosecution noted that the other three suspects are currently at large as efforts are underway to get them arrested.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh